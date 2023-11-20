HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The laws concerning the recreational use of marijuana in Ohio will be changing, but there’s been no change in Pennsylvania.

Voters approved the use and cultivation of marijuana for recreational purposes in Ohio in November, but police in Pennsylvania are reminding people, especially those who live in the Keystone State, that they may be able to buy pot in Ohio but they can’t bring it back home with them.

“It doesn’t change the fact that it is still illegal in Pennsylvania, and we’re charged to enforce the laws of the Commonwealth. It may be legal over there, but when we come back into Pennsylvania, it is not,” said Hermitage Police Chief Adam Piccirillo.

Pennsylvania does permit the medically prescribed use of cannabis, but police anticipate they will eventually start seeing people bringing other forms in from neighboring states.