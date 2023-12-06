HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Firefighters in Hermitage and throughout Mercer County have a brand new piece of equipment to help with training. It is known as a burn prop.

The equipment was funded through state grants and help from a local non-profit.

After several months of planning, a dream became a reality. The Chelsea Rowe Foundation burn prop is standing tall behind the Hermitage Fire Department. It’s a firefighter’s playground with several different functions that firefighters can use as part of training to make sure they’re keeping everyone in Mercer County safe.

Hermitage Fire Chief John Flynn said the equipment can re-create real-life scenarios. There are crawl spaces, ropes to resemble wiring in attics and even steel furniture.

“It’s like going through a maze in a house when a house is on fire,” Flynn said. “They guys can practice breeching through a wall with axes and hand tools — whatever they got to do.”

Flynn the practice is critical and gives the firefighters confidence. The goal is to keep firefighters in the area.

“They want to train, and they want good training that keeps them around,” Flynn said. “It definitely helps with recruitment and retention.”

Plus, having the prop makes it much more efficient to train and test recruits. What used to be a multi-day training with time in-between can be finished in one day.

“Here we will be able to start and finish with the test so that’ll be a huge thing for these guys,” Flynn said.

Soon after the new year, they hope to welcome all recruits and current firefighters to the burn prop.