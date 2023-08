HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A new traffic signal is expected to be turned on next week along Route 18 in Hermitage.

The signal, which is currently set to a blinking mode, is located just north of Interstate 80 between the Tam O’Shanter Golf Course and the new FedEx facility.

The intersection will feature flashing yellow arrows for traffic turning left off of Route 18, both northbound and southbound.

The signal will be fully operational on Tuesday.