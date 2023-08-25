HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A new $350,000 trail will be constructed in Hermitage to link Lorewood Drive to the Hermitage Athletics Complex.

Rep. Parke Wentling (R-Mercer) announced this week that PennDOT has awarded the money for the project from its Multimodal Transportation fund.

“Rather than getting in the car, this trail will enable those living on Lorenwood Drive to walk, run or ride their bikes over to the Athletic Complex,” Wentling said. “As chair of the House Cycling and Trails Caucus, this is the exact type of improvement I’d love to see across the Commonwealth.”

PennDOT will begin accepting applications on Sept. 25 for the next round of funding for grants under the program. Applications are due by Nov. 10.