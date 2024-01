HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, a multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 18 in Hermitage.

The accident happened late Tuesday afternoon on Route 18 between Longview and Hann Hill Road in front of Combine Brothers

All four lanes of Route 18 are closed in the area of the crash.

We have a crew heading to the scene. Check back here for updates.