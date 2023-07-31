HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A local non-profit is doing what they can to provide support for women battling physical and mental health challenges.

The Warrior in HER was created and run by women who are fighting their own battles.

The Warrior in HER was started by a woman named Reganne O’Brien and her “why” is personal. She too faces her own health battles. O’Brien wanted to ensure women are not alone.

The Warrior in HER accomplishes two main things: raising money to help offset medical expenses while also creating a community of support for women.

The non-profit raises money for care packages, gas cards, medical equipment or even treatments.

O’Brien says creating an organization like this was important to have in the Shenango Valley.

“I know how hard it is. Financially, you can’t work, because you’re recovering, you’re in surgery. So a lot of times, women just need that temporary help or assistance to be able to go to their doctors appointments, and make it through financially,” said O’Brien.

The long-term goal is to bring awareness to the resources needed here at home, as many people dealing with health issues may have to seek treatment in bigger cities like Cleveland or Pittsburgh.

“We want to try and get everyone together as one so that we can make things a lot easier for those women that don’t have a lot of people as a support system,” said O’Brien.

Another way the organization helps support women is through the care packages. The self care items can bring just a little bit of sunshine.

The next event is a ladies-only Luau. It is this Friday night at 5 p.m. at the Yankee Lake Ballroom in Brookfield. Tickets will be available at the door for $40. There will be live music, vendors, and raffle prizes.

All of the proceeds for the luau will go towards their medical grant program, which provides financial support from paying for gas cards, medical equipment or helping offset treatment costs.

Then in September, the Warrior in HER is hosting their second annual HER walk for women’s health at Buhl Park.