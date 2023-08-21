HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Hermitage man died from his injuries after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon.

Jed E. Davis, 62, of Hermitage died from injuries sustained during an accident on the 7700 block of Liberty Street in West Fallowfield Township, Chesterfield County, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

Reports say a car was going west and turning onto another street when Davis, driving a motorcycle, collided with the vehicle.

The car and motorcycle were both pushed into the eastbound lanes. Both vehicles were totaled, reports say.

The driver and passenger in the car were taken to the hospital by ambulance for suspected minor injuries, according to reports.

Davis was also taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

PSP, Fallowfield VFD, and Mercer County Coroner’s Office all assisted on the scene.