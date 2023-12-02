HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Hermitage Fire Department is testing out its brand new burn prop.

First News first covered the story when the department broke ground over the summer. Over the past few weeks, firefighters were able to complete their first successful burn, navigate the adjustable maze and rappelled 40 feet from the top of the tower.

The crew still needs to draft a policy for other departments to use it for training.

The prop was funded with the help of the Chelsea Rowe Foundation, a local non-profit dedicated to helping local first responders in Mercer County.

The burn prop was named in the organization’s honor.