HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Labor Day in Mercer County also means Buhl Day in Hermitage!

It started Monday morning with a 5K and then a parade.

The first Buhl Day was held 106 years ago, hosted by Frank and Julia Buhl.

Buhl built Sharon’s first steel mills in the late 1890s.

He and his wife had no children, so he created Buhl Park to leave as his legacy.

They held the first community picnic there in 1915, today the tradition continues with thousands of people in attendance.