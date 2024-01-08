HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — JCPenney officials confirmed that the store at the Shenango Valley Mall will officially close in May.

This comes after years of litigation between the department store and the mall.

In October, First News reported that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court denied an appeal by JCPenney officials to stay on the mall property after its owners tried to end the tenancy of its final anchor store.

Over the weekend, a city official confirmed that someone did reach out, asking for information regarding city requirements to conduct a store closing sale, however, they were not contacted directly by JCPenney.

City officials have said before that the years-long legal fight has made it difficult for the city and owners to revitalize the nearly vacant mall.

In 2022, Ohio-based Butterfli Holdings 011 LLC, an affiliate of FLICORE LLC bought the 54-acre site where the mall is located.

The JCPenney store will close on May 5, according to store management.

As for the future of the mall and its development, that remains up in the air for now.