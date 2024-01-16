MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – The case against a local man charged with hunting violations has been dropped.

According to the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, charges against Chase Cominsky accusing him of unlawful killing or taking of big game and other hunting violations have been dropped.

The charges were dropped Jan. 11 with no reason given.

In a separate case, Cominsky was charged with forgery last year after he was accused of passing counterfeit money at a local bowling alley.

He was also convicted last year of using weights to make walleye fish he caught heavier during a tournament in Cleveland to win a cash prize. He and his co-conspirator were sentenced in May 2023.