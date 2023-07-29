HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Hermitage Arts Festival is happing this weekend. You can expect lots of great vendors, live music and more.

The event will take place at Rodney White Olympic Park where vendors will be ready to kick off the annual arts festival with fun for the entire family.

The festival will run from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday with fireworks set for 9:15. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.

City officials say this two-day outdoor event is a celebration of the artistic and musical talents in the Shenango Valley.

Recreation and Events Director Jessica Gotch says it’s important to have events in the community for people to enjoy that don’t cost any extra to attend.

“We always keep them free and open to the public. It’s important that we offer quality things for families to come of and do,” Gotch said. “We have our Arts Festival, which is an annual festival. We’ve expanded our vendor spots over the years.”

She said there are some exciting things to see this year that are brand new, but she is keeping some of them a surprise! There will be not only art displays and vendors selling art, but also there will be musical and theatrical performances as well.

“We’ve been incorporating arts into our programming for the youth and hoping to expand on that and offer some classes for adults in the future as well.”