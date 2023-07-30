HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Five fire departments in Mercer County will be able to buy new equipment thanks to a competitive federal grant.

The Hermitage fire department learned this week they received $621,524 to replace aging air packs from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant through FEMA.

These new air packs hold more air, letting firefighters work longer and giving more time in an emergency.

The equipment is expensive — it would cost Hermitage volunteer fire over $300,000 to replace the 40 self-contained breathing apparatus packs they keep in rotation. The new packs will hold more air and allow firefighters to work longer in an emergency. There will also be updated safety features.

Hermitage fire Chief John Flynn said this equipment is a matter of life and death for their firefighters and the people they serve

“Without this, we can’t do our job. We stand outside. We can’t go in and effectively do a rescue, so these are probably the most important things that we carry on these trucks,” said Flynn.

Patagonia, Farrell, Sharpsville and Wheatland departments will also get new air packs through this grant.

Flynn said the departments hope to put all the new equipment in service by the beginning of 2024.