HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The coroner has identified the man killed in a crash on state Route 18 in Hermitage on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Mercer County Coroner’s Office, David C. Chill, 75, of New Castle, died in the accident.

Chill was pronounced dead at the scene, and two people were taken to the hospital via medical helicopter.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati previously said that the crash happened after Chill had a “sudden cardiac event” while driving and wrecked into traffic.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the Hermitage Police Department. Further information wasn’t available Thursday afternoon.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.