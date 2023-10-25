HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A company in Mercer County that helps senior citizens celebrated a big anniversary Wednesday.

The Shenango Valley branch of Seniors Helping Seniors cut the ribbon Wednesday for its five-year anniversary.

Seniors Helping Seniors is a non-medical home care company that hires senior citizens to care for other senior citizens. Services range from light housekeeping, meal services and personal care. The company also offers companion care and employees can provide services anywhere from three hours per day to 24 hours a day.

Seniors Helping Seniors also celebrated another milestone when it comes to local veterans.

“We just recently after a two-year process have been credentialed with United Healthcare which serves our veterans in our area,” said Robert McGoff, owner and CEO of Seniors Helping Seniors of the Shenango Valley. “We are very, very excited to be able to care for not only seniors but veteran seniors. We will take the veterans insurance now and will be able to accept any of the VA insurance.”

The company is currently looking for more clients and caregivers. For more information, call (724) 877-3505 or visit them online at SeniorCareShenangoValley.com.