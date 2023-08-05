HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Some people in Hermitage are spreading neighborly love: The owner of Ozinga Roof Systems donated a brand new roof and gutters to a disabled man on Saturday.

“We came over here, we met with the gentleman, and I just felt in my heart this guy was in definite need,” said John Ozinga, owner.

Ozinga said a friend told him about a man whose roof was in bad shape. The man is disabled and on a fixed income, and he was not able to repair the roof himself.

Ozinga said it was important to give back to someone in need.

“God blesses me, so I have to bless back,” Ozinga said. “When God speaks to you, you feel it in your heart.”

Ozinga has been in the roofing business for 28 years. He said some of the subcontractors he uses for his business — as well as some volunteers — donated their time Saturday to repair the roof. Several community organizations also donated supplies and labor.

“When we tore the roof off, we found out we had to put all-new wood on the house,” “My church … donated all the wood.”

The homeowner said he’s grateful to see his community coming out to help him.

“When you’re in a slowly sinking ship, you don’t know what to do and you’re in dire straights, it’s very, very heart-lightening,” he said.

The recipient of the roof says he used to work as an undercover police liaison. For his safety, he asked that his identity remained concealed.