HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Summer officially arrives this week, which means it is time to enjoy some outdoor activities — and the pool at Buhl Park in Hermitage has made some improvements in preparation.

“We have a new look with our shade sails. We provide privacy with our windscreens,” said Markee Juranovich, sports and recreation coordinator. “We have cabanas that you can rent for the day that provide you privacy in your own little private area.”

Juranovich said those with the park have decided to make some changes to help keep the community engaged.

“We have a brand-new concession stand; we have boba teas, which are selling like crazy; we have frozen treats; we have U’LL Scream gelato, which is a local gelato company located in Transfer, Pennsylvania,” Juranovich said.

Juranovich said they want the community to know that the pool is a wonderful place to be this summer.

“On Tuesdays and Thursdays, we have our summer youth program that is now partnered with the city of Hermitage. On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have 160 kids from grades second to sixth swimming here.”

The pool is closed to the public during that time.

The pool will be open all summer until Labor Day. The park offers season passes for the pool and it has other great activities to enjoy.

“It has to offer this beautiful scenery — I mean, it’s just wonderful to come around here and walk, my friends and I do it all the time,” Juranovich said. “We have the summer camp, we have free summer concerts on Wednesdays and Sundays, we have our free golf course — it’s the only free golf course in the country right over across the street.”

For more information on the outdoor pool’s hours and costs, visit Buhl Park’s website.