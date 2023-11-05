HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Tails of Hope is celebrating the completion of 14,000 low-cost spay/neuter surgeries.

The organization opened its doors in 2017 with the goal of addressing the cause of pet homelessness, abandonment and shelter surrender rates. It announced the milestone on Friday, noting the importance of serving as an active member of “a lifesaving community” by addressing the root of pet overpopulation.

“This milestone is a testament to the unwavering dedication of the Tails of Hope team and the support of our community,” said Soraya Hejazi, executive director at Tails of Hope, in a statement. “Tails of Hope impact on animals, shelters, families, and the community addresses not only the immediate needs of pets and people, but also contributes to a healthier and more cost-effective pet community in the long run.”

The spay and neuter program not only contributes to controlling the population of stray and unwanted animals but also plays a vital role in enhancing the overall health and well-being of pets, according to Tails of Hope. These procedures can prevent various cancers and other serious health issues while positively influencing pet behavior by reducing aggression.

Now the organization is shifting its focus to GivingTuesday with its “Twice as Nice” campaign. Any donations made from Nov. 1-28 could be doubled by one of two contributors donating in memoriam of a loved one. For more information, visit Tails of Hope’s website.