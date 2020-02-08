Live Now
Hermitage movie theater announces closing

Cinema 8 will close by the end of the month, according to a post on the business's Facebook page

Movie theater popcorn

Annca via Pixabay

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A movie theater in Hermitage is closing.

Cinema 8 announced its plans to close Friday, February 28, according to a post on the business’s Facebook page. The theater is located on E. State Street.

“We are honored to have entertained the local community who enjoyed movies at Cinema 8 and look forward to continuing to serve them at our Shenango Valley Cinemas,” the post read.

The movie theater will be offering a free small popcorn to moviegoers during its last week in business.

The theater is owned by Golden Star, which also operates Shenango Valley Cinemas and WestgateCinemas in New Castle. The company recently announced plans to take over and remodel Regal Cinema in Austintown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

