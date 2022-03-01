PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — One of 25 men indicted last summer for selling drugs in Lawrence and Mercer counties was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison.

Harold Hooten, 44, of Hermitage, received the sentence in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania by U.S. Judge Cathy Bisson on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

He pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 26.

A sentencing memorandum in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Haller said Hooten had agreed to sell crack cocaine in and around Sharon.

Hooten was also caught on a wiretap discussing crack cocaine transactions, the memorandum said. Two days after a June 15 indictment in the case was issued, Hooten refused to come out of an apartment building after police and other law enforcement officials came to arrest him, the memorandum said.

After two hours, an FBI SWAT team forced their way into the apartment Hooten was hiding in and took him into custody without incident.

The memorandum did not make a recommendation for a sentence, but it said the court should take into consideration that Hooten has been on probation or in jail in the past and he continues to break the law.

Defense attorney Corey Bauer wrote in his sentencing memorandum that his client comes from a broken family and was exposed at an early age to addiction and violence, and his older brother killed a person in front of Hooten when he was just 10.

Bauer acknowledged his client does have a lengthy criminal history but that is more reflective of addiction and mental health issues.

Hooten asked that any sentence also include addiction and mental health counseling.

Hooten also will be placed on three years supervised release when his prison sentence is over.