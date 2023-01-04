PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — A Hermitage man who was one of 22 people indicted in federal court for their role in a drug ring was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison.

U.S. Judge Cathy Bissoon handed down the sentence to Jeronte Robinson, 27, in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania.

Robinson pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to a charge of conspiracy with intent to possess and distribute heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Robinson has already served 19 months in federal detention awaiting the outcome of his case. He was taken into custody shortly after indictments in the case were filed June 15, 2021.

The case was indicted after a year-long investigation by several state and federal agencies that began in June 2020. Those who were indicted are accused of taking part in drug sales and other activity in Mercer County between June 2020 and June 2021.

A sentencing memorandum in the case by the government said Robinson’s Euclid Avenue home in Sharon was often used for drug sales. The memorandum also said Robinson is heard on a wiretap admitting that he had to take a gun with him whenever he would go somewhere.