Hermitage man pleads guilty to selling drugs not approved by FDA

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Hermitage has pleaded guilty to illegally importing and selling drugs not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

United States prosecutors say Emil Koledin operated a business out of his home called Koledin Enterprises, Inc.

The illegal drugs were reportedly made in Russia and China and sold on his website AwakeBrain.com.

The website said the drugs were “memory enhancers.”

Koledin will be sentenced on Oct. 7 for a conspiracy charge. He could face five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

His business was also charged and could face a $500,000 fine.