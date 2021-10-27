Hermitage man pleads guilty to cocaine conspiracy

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Hermitage man pleaded guilty to a cocaine distribution conspiracy.

Harold Hooten, 44, faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. He will receive his sentence at 10 a.m. February 28.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Mercer County Drug Task Force, the New Castle Police Department, the Sharon Police Department, the Hermitage Police Department and the Farrell Police Department led the investigation resulting in the conviction in this case.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.