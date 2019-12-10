Hermitage native identified as honeymooner injured in New Zealand volcano eruption

A man who was injured during the eruption of a volcano in New Zealand is a Hermitage native

(CNN Newsrouce) – A man who was injured during the eruption of a volcano in New Zealand is a Hermitage native.

According to CNN, Matthew and Lauren Urey, of Richmond, Virginia, are recovering from burns they suffered after being in the vicinity of an erupting volcano in New Zealand.

The couple was on their honeymoon, traveling on a cruise line when the White Island Volcano erupted.

Matthew Urey is a Hermitage native and attended Hickory High School.

Family members said the couple was on an excursion to visit the volcano when it erupted.

The couple was transported to different hospitals.

Urey told his mother in a voicemail, “There had been a volcano eruption and they were burned very bad.”

In addition to the Ureys, 45 others were on the private island when the volcano erupted. Thirty-eight of those were on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

At least six people were confirmed dead. Search and recovery efforts are ongoing.