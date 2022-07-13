VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The case against a Hermitage man accused of kidnapping a woman from her home has been bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury.



John Reeher’s bond was amended to $15,000. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

Reeher is facing charges of felonious assault and abduction stemming from the investigation.

Vienna police found Reeher parked down a dirt driveway near the Route 11 overpass on Niles Vienna Road Saturday morning.

According to a police report, the woman who was with him told paramedics that she had been kidnapped, raped and assaulted by Reeher.