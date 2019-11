Floats and high school bands marched along, spreading holiday cheer

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hermitage held its Holiday Light Up Parade Saturday.

Some of the major streets were blocked off as people gathered along the sidewalks to watch.

Floats and high school bands marched along the streets, spreading holiday cheer.

Candy was also thrown for onlooking children to grab.

Prior to the parade there was a fireworks show.