Hermitage first-graders learn about origins of local food

Organizers at the Community Food Warehouse said while older generations had parents who farmed or canned vegetables, younger kids don't have that access

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Hermitage first graders learned about where their food comes from during a field trip on Tuesday.

Sarah Worthington, program and volunteer coordinator of the Community Food Warehouse, said it’s a lesson worth learning.

“For so many generations, they grew up with parents who farmed or had a garden, grandparents who gardened, who canned, who jarred, and a lot of kids these days don’t have that,” she said.

For the last seven years, volunteers and staff with the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County have invited grade-schoolers to what they call “Farm Day In Town.” The kids get to see, feel and even taste fruits and vegetables that older generations probably take for granted.

“Some kids have never tasted the vegetable soup before — not a can, not ever,” said Mimi Prada, public relations manager and grant writer for Community Food Warehouse.

Organizers say with so many traditional supermarkets being replaced by convenience stores, many families have to do without fresh produce.

“Farm Day” allows the students to experience it.

“A lot of times, they don’t have the opportunity to taste these things that are right here, grown in our area,” said Mary Trimble, a teacher at Artman Elementary School.

Worthington hopes that the children enjoy the fresh vegetables, but she said now the challenge is making sure that they have access to them.

The warehouse, which serves as the county’s primary food bank, is the only one in Pennsylvania offering a program like this. Organizers say their ultimate goal is to encourage more youngsters to take an interest in agriculture.