Courtesy of the Hermitage Fire Rescue

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hermitage Fire Department conducted a technical rescue Sunday evening for a lucky family of ducks.

Five ducklings fell into a storm drain Sunday, Hermitage Fire Rescue posted on Facebook.

Firefighters had to remove a drain grate to get at the ducklings, and all five were recovered safely.

The ducklings were then reunited with their mother.

Firefighters say the Hermitage Police Department assisted in the rescue.