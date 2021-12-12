HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Hermitage community came together Sunday for a spaghetti dinner as a fundraiser for the DeJulia family.

Michael DeJulia has gone through more than 50 surgeries in his life. When we last spoke to his family in September, he was still looking for a kidney donor.

Since then, his mother was identified as a perfect match and the transplant surgery was successful.

A family friend helped organize the dinner and Chinese auction for the family after coming up with the idea three weeks ago. The Hickory VFW let them borrow the space.

“The community. I can’t even say enough. They’ve all pulled together. He’s been through so much and the support from the cards, gift cards to this fundraiser, just the prayers and well wishes — it’s so humbling,” said Michael’s mother Laura DeJulia.

Michael said he is feeling better. He said his doctors are watching to make sure his body doesn’t reject the kidney.

Michael said he’s most excited about being able to get out of the house and go back to living his life. He wants to work on his career in heavy equipment and commercial truck driving.