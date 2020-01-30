Hermitage community mourns loss of beloved swan that graced lake in Buhl Park

On Tuesday, the park announced the swan's passing on Facebook, which got quick response

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Buhl Park in Hermitage can bring people out for a number of reasons — you can swim during the summer and hike all year round. But now, one of its main attractions is gone.

Julia Lake in Buhl Park sits mostly frozen right now and for the first time… bare, as its famous swan is no longer patrolling the waters.

“During the weekend, we weren’t seeing the swan around the park so, looking for it a little bit. We ended up coming across it in a thick area of bushes,” said Ryan Voisey, Buhl Park’s director of operations.

Voisey said when an animal does this, it knows that it’s time to go.

On Tuesday, the park announced the swan’s passing on Facebook, which got quick response.

“The tremendous support that we’ve had from the community and everyone sharing their own memories of them and the swan,” Voisey said.

Everyone had their own reason to see the swan.

“Whether it’s just a little picture opportunity or just something to get away, at lunch, at work, just to go check out the wildlife here at the park. It was special to so many different people,” Voisey said.

Now, due to the swan’s nature of the way they interact with the environment, Buhl Park will not be replacing it.

“It’s domesticated in a way and it drives away other wildlife. So, we’ve actually seen a dip in the duck population here,” Voisey said.

And whatever wildlife does return, Voisey asks not to feed them.

“Wildlife — the swan, the ducks that are here that make their home at the park, any breed or anything like that, because it’s harmful to their digestive system and it shortens their life span,” Voisey said.

Voisey said the swan will be cremated and kept with the other swans that have passed.