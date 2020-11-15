Hermitage church hosts coat drive to help families

Over 80 families were served coats, hats and a bible along with free popcorn and hot chocolate

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A church in Hermitage is doing what they can to help families in need as the winter season approaches.

On Sunday, the First Assembly of God in Hermitage held their first “Winter Warm-Up” giveaway.

The church gave coats away to those in the community in an effort to show they care.

“We know there are needs in our community, and people struggle sometimes, especially during the pandemic, to be able to provide for their families and get what they need. So if this is a way we can help families and our community, we’re grateful to give back and bless others,” said Pastor Chris Massey.

They gave away 210 coats but also provided registration forms if more were needed.

“The timing was right. That we had the opportunity. Our church is very generous. It was just something that our whole church came together for to make this happen for our community,” said Alissa Little, a member of the church.

The church is now hoping to get other churches and businesses involved to continue to give back to the community.