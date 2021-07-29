Hermitage business owner heading to prison after tax evasion conviction

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Hermitage business owner is headed to prison for tax evasion.

Dustin Golub, 35, owns Penn Ohio Roofing and Siding.

He was charged with failing to report $3.5 million in gross receipts from his business.

Federal prosecutors say he used nine different bank accounts with different names to hide the money from the IRS.

Golub was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 18 months of supervised release.

He has also been ordered to pay back $510,000 to the IRS along with a fine of $10,000.