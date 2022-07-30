HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hermitage Arts Festival returns to the Shenango Valley.

The festival runs from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Rodney White Park, located behind the city municipal building.

There is something for the entire family to enjoy.

Starting at noon, there will be live music playing until fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Patrons will find a variety of food vendors from local businesses. Over 40 local vendors will line the park selling items.

Shopping isn’t the only thing to do, though.

Children will have entertainment options, including Chalk on the Walk, crafts and a bounce house.

Those in attendance will also have a chance to win prizes.

This year, there will be shuttles to help get people to the festival.

WKBN spoke with organizers about what attendees can expect. You can see that in the video above.