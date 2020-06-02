Hermitage animal rescue receives grant for new programs

Tails of Hope is a nonprofit that offers low-cost or no-cost services

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Hermitage animal rescue received a grant that will allow it to support two new programs at its facility.

Tails of Hope, Inc. (TOH) received the grant from The Glenn & Jean Harnett Private Charitable Foundation on May 15.

The funds will support the Spay & Neuter Angel Program (SNAP) and the Howl & Purr Grub Club food drive program to provide pet food for those in need.

Tails of Hope is a nonprofit that offers low-cost or no-cost services.

“The grant we graciously received from the Glenn & Jean Harnett Family Foundation gives us the opportunity to help more people in our communities than ever before,” said TOH President Diane O’Brien Webster. “Ultimately, this will contribute to our mission and make a difference in the number of cats and dogs that who might otherwise live a life of neglect, abuse and suffering.”

TOH sees pets as family, so the SNAP sliding scale fee schedule is based on family size and changes annually in accordance with the Department of Health and Human Services poverty guidelines.

The majority of the grant will be used to fund the direct Spay/Neuter and vaccine services to cats and dogs. A portion of the grant will be used for food distribution.

SNAP is available now.

Dates and details on their food distribution program will be announced soon on TOH’s Facebook page.