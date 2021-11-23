Hermitage agency gives away 400 turkeys

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hundreds of local families will have a little extra to put on the table this Thanksgiving thanks to a local agency in Hermitage.

Staff and volunteers with Thoughtful Needs were giving away 400 turkeys on Tuesday afternoon.

The agency provides residential services for those with intellectual disabilities in the Shenango Valley.

Directors purchased the birds from two local grocery stores and handed them out to those who stopped at their offices.

“I wanna give back to the community, ’cause I know there are people out there that go without food, and this is a time of year to have something good to eat at home. I mean, Thanksgiving, Christmas, I just like doing it,” said Lisa Culp, of Thoughtful Needs.

This is the fifth year that the agency has hosted the turkey giveaway, passing out twice as many birds as it did last in 2020.