Hermitage acquires land for future plans

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Hermitage has new land they recently purchased.

The 18-acres are located off of South Derby Road is just north of the Hermitage Athletic Complex.

Earlier this month, city leaders held a public meeting to discuss the purchase. They applied for a grant and it was approved. The money will pay 85% of the cost.

City Manager Gary Hinkson says that it was a good opportunity for the city.

“We felt that the opportunity was there to add it to the complex, and it was an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up,” he said.

Right now, the city has no official plans for the acquired land. Hinkson says there will be talks with the public, but that will most likely happen after the first of the year.