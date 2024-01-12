YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the temperature plummets, many will be running to crank up the thermostat.

Space heaters are often the go-to as a warm addition to your home but fire officials say to use caution.

“It’s easily preventable and you can’t really blame people because they’re just trying to stay warm,” said Battalion Chief John Lightly of the Youngstown Fire Department.

Make sure they’re placed on a hard-non-flammable surface and away from any furniture or other flammable material.

“We need 3 to 4 feet minimum from the space heater to those objects. The heat builds up in the fabric and can’t dissipate. It reaches its ignition temperature and then off to the races with a fire,” he said.

He said most problems start with the power source.

It’s best to plug a space heater directly into the wall.

If you do use an extension cord, make sure it’s rated for the correct voltage and never cover it with things like rugs or carpet.

If you haven’t yet – make sure your furnace is in proper working order.

Never use appliances like your oven as a heat source. And clear any snow or ice away from intake or exhaust vents to avoid the risk of Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

“It appears like you have a cold, a headache [or are] dizzy. Light-headed…[you] just don’t feel good. So you’re perhaps working for a few days on the assumption that you’ve got a cold, but really you have an ongoing problem,” he said.

In the event of a power outage, a generator can be a blessing. But Lightly said remember to keep them outside and away from the home.

“We will also see people trying to power things with generators on an enclosed porch so the fumes can’t dissipate. All of those fumes fill up the house just like running your car in the garage, he said.

And as always – working smoke detectors can alert you to any potential dangers.

“One of the challenges is especially if you’re sleeping and you don’t have working smoke detectors,” he said.

“It might be smoldering for several minutes but you’re not aware.”