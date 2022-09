CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a soggy start for the last day of the Canfield Fair.

Flooding issues have made some of the parking at the fairgrounds pretty soft.

Fair organizers are urging everyone to park at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 Palmyra Rd., and they will shuttle you to the fairgrounds.

They are running two, 40-passenger buses on a continuous loop from 12 p.m. to midnight.

Buses will pick up and drop off at Gate 5 at the fairgrounds.