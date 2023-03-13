(WKBN) – The Cleveland Clinic took another look at the heart benefits, or the theory that there are some, from red wine.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, there is some research that connects moderate wine drinking to improved heart health, however, there is no clear “cause-and-effect” link that makes a daily glass of wine medically recommended.

Red wine is in the limelight as opposed to white because of the grape skins and seeds. Those are the parts that are not used that much in white wine but contain resveratrol, which is good for your heart. Red wine has 10 times more of it than white wine. But, according to the Cleveland Clinic, the amount you would have to drink to get the benefits would be “outrageous, “and it’s only been tested on animals.

The other thing that gets people thinking that red wine makes you healthier is that people drink a lot of wine in France, about 12.4 gallons a year. But doctors believe the reason they have lower instances of heart diseases, called the “French paradox,” is that they are more active, eat smaller portions, fast food is not in abundance, and they lean toward a somewhat Mediterranean diet.

Mercy Health takes the same stance that while red wine does contain the antioxidant resveratrol, the science on its benefits through drinking red wine isn’t conclusive. And if you are going to have a drink, make it five ounces or less.

If you are looking for someone to support the “red wine is good for your heart theory,” the CDC won’t do it either. In fact, it notes “emerging evidence” that even drinking within the recommended limits may increase the overall risk of death from various causes, such as several types of cancer and some forms of cardiovascular disease.

Although past studies have indicated that moderate alcohol consumption has protective health benefits (e.g., reducing risk of heart disease), recent studies show this may not be true. While some studies have found improved health outcomes among moderate drinkers, it’s impossible to conclude whether these improved outcomes are due to moderate alcohol consumption or other differences in behaviors or genetics between people who drink moderately and people who don’t. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The conclusion is that there is no clear evidence that drinking a glass of wine will impact the health of your heart or your longevity. There just is not enough of a clear link.