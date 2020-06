The first tee time will be 8:30 a.m. and the last at 6:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another golf course will be opening back up on Monday.

The Youngstown Parks Department is opening the doors to the Henry Stambaugh Golf Course.

The first tee time will be 8:30 a.m. and the last at 6:30 p.m.

It will be a flat rate of $12, which includes a cart if available or a hand pull cart. Only one golfer is allowed per cart.

All golfers will be required to sign in at the pro shop.