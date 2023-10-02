HEMPFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County Conservation District had another warning for area businesses and residents Monday after West Nile Virus was detected in the area.

Mosquitoes in Hempfield Township tested positive for West Nile Virus. It’s not the first time in the area; the virus was also found in mosquitoes in the area last month.

While there have been no reports of any human cases given to WKBN, West Nile Virus has also been detected in mosquitoes in Sharon and Hermitage, as well as in Center Township in Columbiana County.

The Mercer County Conservation District advised people in the area to take extra precautions, such as applying insect repellant and wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants when outside during dusk and dawn.

Those in the area were advised to also reduce breeding habitats by eliminating standing water by removing bird baths, discarded tires and other containers.

West Nile cases are detected locally just about every year. It’s the leading mosquito-borne illness in the U.S. People get infected by getting bitten by an infected mosquito.

Most people (8 in 10) infected with the West Nile virus never develop symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control. One in five will develop a fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash. Most completely recover, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

West Nile virus is a concern because it could lead to serious complications. About 1 in 150 infected people develop serious and sometimes fatal illnesses, according to the CDC. About 1 in 10 people who develop serious illnesses affecting the central nervous system die.