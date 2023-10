HEMPFIELD Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- A police department in Mercer County is trying to find the owner of an emu.

Hempfield officers said on Facebook on Saturday that they found the bird in the 500 block of Conneaut Lake Road in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

If the bird is yours, police say that you can call 724-662-6110 and you will be directed to the Hempfield Township Police Department.

Police said that someone is holding it until its owner is located.