HEMPFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County business was damaged by fire on Thursday.

Several crews were called just after 2 p.m. to Northeast Industrial manufacturing on Keystone Road.

Firefighters said it was a “stubborn fire” and not their first at this facility.

