STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers kicked off its citywide garage sale Friday.

Most of the community neighborhoods participated with yards full of tables and baskets with clothes, appliances, decorations, furniture, shoes and more.

The sale is helpful for the community, with the discounts and cost-saving items that are available.

“I know what it’s like. I have three kids. I am a big yard saler myself. I like to find good deals and a lot of kids’ clothes don’t get used to their maximum capacity, so I love finding good deals and I hope to provide that, too,” said Diana Stivers.

Stivers says giving goes a long way, especially with younger kids and families right now.

“To add extra financial relief is a blessing,” she said.

Struthers teacher Cindy Buchenic participated in her own garage sale as part of supporting the community. She enjoys giving things away to people who will appreciate them.

“It’s so hard for people to get things that they need. It’s good to give them to somebody for cheaper than they would pay at the store,” she said.

With inflation so high, everyone at the sale is just trying to support each other.

“It’s a great way to find things because you can spend a little bit of money to help others get gas and other important things they need like food, water and paying bills,” said Giovanni Peelice.

Kids even participated in the fun. Allie Stivers had a lemonade stand.

“Having a lemonade stand is so exciting because my grandma made all the cookies, and it’s just so exciting for me,” she said.

The Struthers Citywide garage sale will continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday.