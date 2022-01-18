YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is not much that will prevent a letter carrier from delivering mail to your home.

For the most part, the old adage “neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail shall keep the postmen (letter carrier) from their appointed rounds,” is true, but there are some exceptions.

You have to make the letter carrier’s path as easy as you can, and that means removing snow. We’ve had a lot of it lately, so make sure your walkway is clear and there is no snow or ice piled up on your steps or around your mailbox if you are on a rural route.

A letter carrier can refuse to deliver mail if they feel unsafe or in jeopardy by doing so. So, climbing a mountain of snow to get your mailbox could be that exception.

If your mail cannot be delivered because accumulated snow prevents the carrier from reaching your box, you may choose any one of the following alternatives:

Arrange with a neighbor to receive your mail.

Put up a suitable temporary mail box (for example, a sturdy box).

Meet the carrier at your box.

Pick up your mail at your local Post Office location.

Your postmaster can discuss these alternatives so that you may select the one most convenient for you.

According to USPS, letter carriers can refuse to deliver your mail if the mailbox is blocked, if there is an animal causing a threat or if there are hazardous conditions at the delivery site.