CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Campbell is looking to demolish some abandoned buildings, but the buildings do have some furry friends living inside.

Campbell Police Officer Jim Conroy said around 100 cats live in the empty apartments, which cover three blocks. He came up with a plan to help rescue them.

“This is an attempt to trap, neuter and rehome, hopefully, many cats living in these things,” he said.

Animal rescue organizations in Ohio and Pennsylvania are helping the effort. The city is also providing non-financial support to ensure that the process runs smoothly.

“Wonderful people that are the leaders in Campbell, so they’re always open to ideas like this,” Conroy said.

This project is split into two phases.

Phase one began in January — a long-term phase of rescuing cats in Campbell’s second, third and fourth wards.

Phase two focuses on the abandoned apartments.

Next weekend, a project will prepare the cats for new homes.

“The rescue group responsible for doing the trapping is Riggi Rescue, and they’re out of the Tallmadge-Akron area. Rascal Unit, which is out of Columbus; that is the mobile vet clinic that cats will be operated on, vaccinated, get medical treatment, if needed,” Conroy said.

Conroy said more people are needed to take the cats. So far, only 25 people are taking one or more cats.

If you would like to help with the Campbell cat project, you can contact Officer Conroy at jconroy@campbellohio.gov.

You can also donate to Animal Pawtectors, a nonprofit helping the cause.