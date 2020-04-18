Help celebrate Sister Jerome’s 104th birthday by sending her a card

Sister Jerome will be 104 years old on Tuesday, April 21

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Community members are asking for others to be part of one local woman’s milestone birthday.

Sister Jerome Corcoran will be 104 years old on Tuesday, April 21.

They are asking for the community to send Sister Jerome birthday cards as it would be a great way to surprise her while she is staying home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sister Jerome has been serving the community by helping those who are less fortunate for 85 years.

Birthday cards can be sent to the Ursuline Mother House at 4250 Canfield Rd. Canfield, OH 44406.

The Ursuline Mother House will ensure that Sister Jerome will read and appreciate every one of these greetings.

WKBN talked to Sister Jerome after her 103rd birthday. You can see that interview here.