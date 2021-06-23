Hellbender Bluff Park event to teach kids about local endangered species

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Park District is teaching the public about some of the local creatures in the area.

This Saturday, they’ll meet at Hellbender Bluff Park at 10 a.m. to learn more about the amphibian it’s named after.

The Eastern Hellbenders can be found in Little Beaver Creek and they’re endangered in Ohio.

It’s the largest salamander in North America and the third largest in the world, and the Columbiana County Soil and Water Conservation is working on protecting it.

“One of the biggest things is just leaving them be. If you do find one or see one on the rare occasion, leave it be. Don’t poke it, don’t pull it out of the water,” said Little Beaver Creek Watershed coordinator josh Emanuelson.

The Eastern Hellbender is not dangerous to humans.