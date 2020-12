The accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 14

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Route 14 in Fairfield Township has reopened following a crash late Friday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 14, near Germantown Road.

One person was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter after a car and SUV collided.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV was not hurt.

One person was inside the car.

