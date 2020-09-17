Helicopter places AC units on roof Boardman Meijer

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Keeping a big store cool takes lots of hard work, and today we got a unique look at how the air conditioning units were installed at the new Meijer in Boardman.

York Mahoning was part of the process. A helicopter was called in to help unload the air conditioning units. They carefully placed each one on top of the building.

Meijer is putting up at store at the corner of Route 224 and Tippecanoe Road. They expect to employ more than 200 people and will open sometime in 2021.

Two more stores in Austintown and Niles are expected to follow.

More headlines from WKBN.com: